The announcement comes as the newly-appointed PM met at Downing street on Monday with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and senior British officials, where the two sides discussed inking a UK-US trade agreement following London's departure from the European Union, among other issues.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said that forging a trade deal with the United States would be a "tough old haggle," but he believe the UK could get there, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

"The single biggest deal we need to do is with our friends and partners over the channel," the British PM told Sky news regarding the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

He added, “In my experience, the Americans are very tough negotiators indeed and we will do a great deal with them and it will open up opportunities for businesses, particularly services companies in the U.S.

“It will be a tough old haggle but we’ll get there,” the PM said.

Mr Johnson has been in talks with US president Donald Trump for the third time in three weeks amid plans to withdraw from the EU, Downing Street officials said on Monday. US and UK officials have been discussing foreign policy and trade, with the UK Prime Minister updating his US counterparts on Brexit.

Bolton, who is visiting London for two days to deepen ties with London's new government, has been urging Downing Street to deliver Brexit quickly so that the US and UK can ink a trade agreement that could "soften" the impact of Britain's economy as it left the EU, adding that President Trump "wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union".

Boris Johnson is also set to join the G7 in France later in August, where London and Brussels are expected to discuss contentious issues over Brexit, including the Irish backstop and future trade arrangements just months before the 31 October deadline.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly stated that the UK would leave the EU with or without a trade deal by 31 October, with Mr Bolton stating the US would support a no-deal Brexit if London decided to do so. Bolton is also expected to meet Trade Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and Brexit Secretary Steven Barclay as well as Chancellor Sajid Javid. The meeting follows one which took place last week between Mr Bolton and Ms Truss as well as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Washington over similar talks.