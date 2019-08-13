Share:

Cricket could be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Monday.

The MCC, custodian of the cricket laws had its World Cricket Committee (WCC) meeting where they discussed the inclusion of cricket in multi-sports events at Lord’s on Sunday and Monday.

Last played in 1900, the sport’s Olympic return has been on the agenda of the International Cricket Council (ICC) but India’s powerful board (BCCI) feared that cricket might lose its autonomy and be answerable to the country’s Olympic committee.

“There is still much to be done if cricket is to be included in the Olympics, with Los Angeles 2028 the earliest likely opportunity, and the ICC continuing to work internally to align cricket to pursue the sport’s Olympic ambitions,” the WCC said in a statement.

However, the BCCI is finally set to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency, with its compliance paving the way for their cricket teams to take part in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.