An emergency has been declared in the federal capital as torrential rains are expected to lash the city. Section 144 has been imposed in the city in wake of heavy rains .

The district government has directed the citizens to move away from these risky places, Sawan and Korang Nullah. .

Announcements on loud speakers are being made to tell people about high alert. Pak Navy, Rescue 1122, CDA and other departments have been alerted in this regard.