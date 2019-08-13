Share:

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said China was highly concerned over the current situation in occupied Kashmir and escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

The concern was expressed by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing, who is on a three-day visit to China.

Wang Yi said the current situation in Kashmir has escalated tension between India and Pakistan and China opposes any unilateral action that complicate the situation.

He said New Delhi's move to end the constitutional status of Jammu Kashmir will change the status quo of the disputed area and will result in a tense situation in the region.

Wang Yi hoped that India and Pakistan would resolve disputes in a peaceful manner and jointly safeguard the overall situation of regional peace and stability.

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar expressed the hope to improve relations with Pakistan and said that New Delhi is willing to exercise restraint and maintain regional peace and stability.