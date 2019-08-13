Share:

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that the policies of Modi regime are a threat to peace and stablilty for the entire region.

In a series of tweets, she asserted that India should review its extremist behaviour.

“Kashmir is a disputed region and the dispute can only be resolved in the light of United Nations [Security Council] resolutions.”

Awan condemned India for prohibiting Muslims from performing their religious rituals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and stated that such moves show “secular and democratic India has been killed by Modi.”

She further added that by not allowing Kashmiris from performing their religious rituals on the day of Eid proves India’s oppressive occupation of Kashmir.”