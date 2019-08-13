Share:

On directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to take out a rally in Islamabad on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

While addressing a press conference here today, PTI General Secretary Aamir Mehmood Kiani said the Independence Day rally would start from Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi at 3 PM and would culminate at Islamabad's "D Chowk" around 6 PM where the party leadership would deliver speeches.

He said PTI’s top leadership including federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, and party workers would participate in the rally to give a strong message to India and the international community that the Pakistani nation was united and would not leave the people of Occupied Kashmir alone in this difficult time.

He said the brutal Indian forces could not suppress the indigenous struggle launched by the people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions of the United Nations' Security Council.

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for their birthright for the last 70 years, and expressed confidence that Kashmir would soon become a part of Pakistan.

He was of the view that the international community had expressed their deep concern over the prevailing situation in IOK especially after revocation by New Delhi of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. He said Pakistan had approached the international community to highlight miseries of people of Kashmir and massive human rights violations by brutal Indian forces in IOK.

He said Kashmiris had great attachment with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad on Wednesday where he will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

According to details from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Imran Khan will express solidarity with Kashmiris during his address to the AJK legislative assembly.

The federal government has decided to observe Independence Day , on 14 August, in solidarity with the brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination. 15th August will be observed as Black Day across Pakistan.