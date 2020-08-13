Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Covid-19 situation appears to be improving in the country with the total number of recovered persons from the virus reaching 263,193 and only 17 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 16,599 active cases in the country as 730 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 33 coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours.

According to the official Covid-19 portal, the federal capital reported 15 cases and one death, GB reported 11 cases and one death, while AJK reported seven cases and no deaths. Punjab has reported 129 coronavirus cases and three deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Asad Umar has launched “Wear a Mask Challenge” campaign. He said the COVID-19 challenge was not over yet. “Situation has improved in the country but it doesn’t mean that corona threat is over,” he held.

In a video message, he lamented that people had started violating the SOPs. He advised the public to follow the guidelines. “So wear a mask, protect society and yourself”, he said.