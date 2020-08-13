Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Senate panel was informed on Wednesday that the PTI government would complete recruitments in the federal departments under the quota specified in the Balochistan Package.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the Senate Implementation Committee that the federal government has completed recruitments on 1725 posts out of the total 3000 post specified for levies under the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan Package.

“The purpose of the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan is to strengthen the province and it was a first step towards a strong federation,” the state minister said adding that the government had to complete recruitments on 5,000 posts specified for Balochsiatn under the package.

He said that the Establishment Division alone couldn’t fill all 2,000 posts, in addition to 3,000 specified for levies, given to Balochistan under the package, and the ministries as well as divisions concerned needed to cooperate with it. He said that many ministries, divisions and corporations have completed the recruitment and others have yet to fill the remaining posts.

The state minister was briefing the committee that met under the chair of Senator Dilawar Khan about a question raised by Senator Usman Khan Kakar in the Senate on the Balochistan Package.

Giving the details, he said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry has completed 97 percent recruitment on posts specified for Balochistan under the package, Aviation Division 94 percent, Economic Affairs Division, and Ministry of Housing 93 percent each, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Defense 84 percent each, and Ministry of Commerce Ministry 48 percent.

In addition to that, Law and Justice Division and Presidency 100 percent each, IT ministry 98 percent, Ministry of Interior 94 percent, Ministry of Industries 36 percent, Ministry of Railways 51 percent, and Ministry of Postal Services has completed 36 percent recruitments under the Balochistan Package.

The state minister said that the committee should summon ministries of commerce, industries and textile to ask them about the remaining recruitments to complete the process.

The committee noted that six percent quota in jobs of federal government departments has been earmarked besides these 5,000 posts specified for Balochistan under the package. The committee observed that the recruitments on quota and under Balochistan package should not be intermingled and it would examine the matter.