ISLAMABAD-Circular structures dating back 4,500 years have been unearthed in Portugal that were once used for ancient ceremonial services. Called ‘timber circles,’ the Bronze Age monument is 65 feet in diameter and akin to the famous Neolithic Stonehenge – but is completely constructed from wood.

The entrance aligns with the sun rise in the summer months, as well as during the winter solstice and is the first of its kind to be discovered in the country.