Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi has stated that Qatar and Pakistan will keep working to help the refugees and stateless people affected by wars and conflicts.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad on Thursday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as other issues of common interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said that Qatar government has doubled the number of Pakistani workers who are contributing to Qatar's development.