LAHORE -AkzoNobel has increased its investment in Akzo Nobel Pakistan Limited to greater than 96%. More than 80% of the minority shares have been acquired and the process of delisting from the Pakistan Stock Exchange has been completed.

This move further strengthens AkzoNobel’s presence in South Asia and helps to consolidate its position as a leader in the Pakistan paints and coatings market. The company will continue to provide customers in Pakistan with world class products, solutions and services. The share purchase process is ongoing and minority shareholders will be able to tender their shares until June 18, 2021.