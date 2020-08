Share:

MOHMAND - All Corona pa­tients have been recov­ered in Mohmand district.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Hayat Afridi, from April 15 to August 12, a total of 111 cases were reported positive while two peo­ple died from Corona whereas 109 tests were negative in Mohmand.

“No new case has been reported for the last three days in the Mohmand district” Dr Hayat said.