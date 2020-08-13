Share:

SARGODHA - The Health department chalked out a comprehensive program to launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from August 15. These views were expressed by Health Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Dr Rai SamiUllah while talking to media on Wednesday. He said that 1,397,532 chil­dren under the age of five would be admin­istered polio drops in district Sargodha. He highlighted that 1,420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams would perform polio duties, adding that to­tal 3,694 staffers would participate in the polio drive. He said that the teams would visit every house, bus stands and railway station to en­sure the success of the anti- polio campaign.