SARGODHA - The Health department chalked out a comprehensive program to launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from August 15. These views were expressed by Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Rai SamiUllah while talking to media on Wednesday. He said that 1,397,532 children under the age of five would be administered polio drops in district Sargodha. He highlighted that 1,420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams would perform polio duties, adding that total 3,694 staffers would participate in the polio drive. He said that the teams would visit every house, bus stands and railway station to ensure the success of the anti- polio campaign.
Staff Reporter
August 13, 2020
