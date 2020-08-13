Share:

Mingora-An all parties’ conferences comprising educationists, traders, lawyers and political parties on Wednesday urged the government to allow reopening of educational institutions as per SOPs from August 15.

The conference, organised by Private Schools Management Association at the Swat Press Club, was addressed by PSMA president Ahmad Shah, political leaders Wajid Ali Khan, Muhammad Amin, Qari Fatihullah, Swat Union of Journalists president M Ali, Zahid Khan, Inayatullah and others.

Ahmad Shah said when all sectors including commercial markets, public parks and hotels had been reopened, why the government was reluctant to reopen schools and wasting time of the children. He said being in a winter zone, children of Malakand division had been out of schools for the last seven months.

Swat Bar Association president Inayaullah said the lawyer community would support PSMA’s decisions.

The speakers urged the provincial government to provide support to the PSMA, instead of creating hurdles for them. They said that private schools were easing the burden of the government in terms of educating the younger generation.

They said owners of private education schools had been suffering financially since Covid-19 broke out and demanded cash relief for the private education sector.