PESHAWAR - District and sessions court on Wednesday rejected bail application of a co-accused in the murder case of a female student of a medical college in Kohat district.

In 2018, Shah Zeb had allegedly facilitated the main accused Mujahid Afridi in the killing of Asma Rani, a resident of Kohat. Asma Rani was killed in front of her home for refusing to marry Afridi.

A video of the deceased went viral on social media that she had recorded before her death. Later, the police booked the main accused and his three accomplices including Shah Zeb in the case

On the request of the brother of slain medical student, the case was shifted from anti-terrorism court Kohat to Peshawar where the co-accused Shah Zeb had appealed to the Supreme Court to remove anti-terrorism section from the FIR.

The Supreme Court accepted his plea and trial of the case started in the sessions court.

However, a judge of district and sessions court in Peshawar on Wednesday dismissed the bail application. Other accused in the same murder case are facing charges in an anti-terrorism case in Peshawar.

