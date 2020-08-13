Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that assaulting constitutional institutions is an old tradition of PML-N.

He denounced that the father got invaded the Supreme Court and the daughter attacked NAB, a constitutional institution.

Talking to media men during an open court here at his camp office, he inquired as to how come properties of Maryam Nawaz were coming to surface and censured that she in the past falsely claimed to be holding no property in London and even in Pakistan.

Aslam Iqbal deplored that when she was inquired about holding thousands of acres of property in Raiwind and she instantly attacked NAB office along with a mob.

He censured that invasion of a constitutional institution on the grounds for querying about loot and plunder was highly condemnable.

Present govt set in motion exemplary programmes for well-being of masses, says Aslam

He stressed that such elements should bear in mind that they will have to be held accountable for each and every single looted penny of the masses. He listened to the problems of the people for two hours and issued on the spot orders for resolving their problems mostly related to WASA, Police, Education, Health, WAPDA, Sui Gas and other social services departments.

He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring improvements in the lives of masses. He highlighted that present government had set in motion exemplary programmes for the well-being of the masses.

He remarked that flaws of system come to light by holding an open court and also provides an ample opportunity to directly resolve problems of the people.

The Minister outlined that serving the masses and addressing their grievances provides heartfelt contentment and blessings of Allah Almighty. Aslam Iqbal pledged to serve the masses.