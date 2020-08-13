Share:

British Airways resumed its flight operation suspended due to coronavirus to Pakistan as its first flight BA261 landed at New Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

Earlier, British Airways had announced that it would start direct flights three times a week to and from Heathrow Airport and Islamabad from August 14.

It is pertinent to note that the airline said on July 30 that the first flight will land in Islamabad and will be taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers.

Due to COVID-19, passengers will be required to wear masks and will have access to hand sanitisers during the flight. Crew members will wear masks during the flight. There are also extra measures in place at airports to ensure travellers stay safe.