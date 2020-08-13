Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday appeared before a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore without security and protocol.

"I appeared before NAB in personal capacity while fulfilling the legal requirements. I presented my point of view about facts in the matter of the issuance of license," the CM said, referring to allegations of corruption involving liquor permits to a local hotel. He asserted that he would visit the NAB whenever summoned. "We believe in respect of constitutional bodies as no one is above the law in the new Pakistan. I have set a tradition of accepting the supremacy of the law by presenting before the NAB and I have also presented my point of view before the special commission and the court," he added.

The CM regretted that hooliganism and lawlessness were demonstrated before NAB office on Tuesday.

“The nation witnessed pandemonium yesterday and a demonstration of believing in law today,” Usman Buzdar said while speaking about the violence that erupted in front of NAB offices shortly after as PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz reached there to record her statement in connection with a corruption probe.

The violators of law have exposed, he said, adding that respect of following law was duty of every citizen. The affairs of the government are being run in accordance with the rules and regulations in Punjab, the CM concluded.

On the other hand, NAB sources told The Nation that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar failed to satisfy investigators during the cross-questioning. According to sources, the investigators asked the chief minister about his assets and properties that he allegedly had purchased in the Southern Punjab by using different names. The NAB officers also grilled the chief minister about the properties purchased by his relatives. Usman Buzdar was also asked to provide details of his properties.

A NAB source revealed that Usman Buzdar sought time to submit his replies stating that he was not fully prepared to respond to the allegations. “He did not respond to any question,” the sources said. “I don’t know. Give me time (to respond),” the sources quoted the chief minister as saying during the hearing.