ISLAMABAD-Muhammad Asad Chaudhry): At the time when the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going launch Park Enclave-III, the authority has failed to award the tender of the development of its earlier project Park Enclave-II.

The authority had invited tenders in this regards which was opened on Tuesday and only a single contractor submitted its bid that cannot be accepted according to the rules and regulations. When contacted, the Director Public Relations Muzhar Hussain while responding on the matter has said that it is routine process and we will go into the tendering process again. He said we are hopeful that next time a healthy competition would take place. He said the incumbent management is fully committed to complete the stalled projects and Park Enclave-I is an example while the authority is pursuing hard to handover possession after development in Park Enclave-II as well. The city managers launched the project Park Enclave-I with the slogan of “The Jewel of Islamabad” during the last PPP government in 2011 and then extended in 2014 and 2015 during the PML-N regime. The Park Enclave has been used by government to pocket billions of rupees, but failed to keep its promise of giving possession of plots within the stipulated time period.

Phase-I of the project launched in 2011 was to be developed and delivered to those who had purchased plots at very high commercial rates, in January 2013.