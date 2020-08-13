Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday for­mally kicked off anti-po­lio campaign by adminis­tering anti-polio drops to a child here at Chief Min­ister House Peshawar.

During the campaign, a total of 4.56 million chil­dren will be adminis­tered anti-polio drops in 21 highly sensitive dis­tricts of the province. KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Health Im­tiaz Hussain Shah, D.G Health Services Dr. Niaz Muahammad, Coordina­tor Emergency Opera­tion Center Abdul Basit, World Health Organiza­tion representative and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said the government had de­cided to resume anti-po­lio campaign, after four months of discontinu­ation due to COVID-19, under specific standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said eradica­tion of polio from province

was on the top of government agenda and concrete step were be­ing taken in this regard. All available resources would be utilized to pre­vent upcoming genera­tions from physical dis­ability, he added.

Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan hoped that the campaign would prove successful with the cooperation of me­dia and local communi­ty. He paid tribute to or­ganizations involved in eradication of polio and said that polio workers and other front liners were our heroes who were working in erad­icating polio despite challenges.

Some 19087 teams of trained polio work­ers had been constituted which included 17859 mobile teams and 1237 fixed teams to partici­pate in anti-polio drive for August.