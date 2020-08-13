PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally kicked off anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child here at Chief Minister House Peshawar.
During the campaign, a total of 4.56 million children will be administered anti-polio drops in 21 highly sensitive districts of the province. KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah, D.G Health Services Dr. Niaz Muahammad, Coordinator Emergency Operation Center Abdul Basit, World Health Organization representative and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.
The Chief Minister said the government had decided to resume anti-polio campaign, after four months of discontinuation due to COVID-19, under specific standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said eradication of polio from province
was on the top of government agenda and concrete step were being taken in this regard. All available resources would be utilized to prevent upcoming generations from physical disability, he added.
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan hoped that the campaign would prove successful with the cooperation of media and local community. He paid tribute to organizations involved in eradication of polio and said that polio workers and other front liners were our heroes who were working in eradicating polio despite challenges.
Some 19087 teams of trained polio workers had been constituted which included 17859 mobile teams and 1237 fixed teams to participate in anti-polio drive for August.