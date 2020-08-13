Share:

Lahore - Police in the Southern Indian city of Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, say three people are dead after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reportedly derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad. According to newspaper reports the violence began when nephew of a lawmaker allegedly posted remarks. The report says a mob gathered in front of the lawmaker’s house Tuesday evening and set two cars on fire. Other media reports say the house was set on fire as well. Thousands of people then took to the streets outside a police station and clashed with officers.