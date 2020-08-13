Share:

ISLAMABAD-Stevie Nicks took to social media the other day to plead with fans to wear masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of people still aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously...or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others,” she wrote in a public journal entry via her official Facebook page. “Are you aware, everyone, that if you survive this virus...you will be fighting the after effects for the rest of your life. Micro-blood clots...in all your organs; in your brain...neurological problems ; a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back.”

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman also pointed out the dangerous ramifications for her own health to fans, should she contract the virus. “If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” she continued. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life...I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old…”

Nicks then compared the country’s handling of the public health crisis to American Horror Story. (The rock icon appeared as an exaggerated version of herself in AHS: Coven, the third season of the FX horror anthology series back in 2013.)

“This is like the season of American Horror Story I was in. It had turned into an apocalypse above ground. A serious ‘shelter in place,’ she shared before concluding, “Call it Armageddon[,] Call it a Pandemic[,] Call it the Apocalypse...This is a real American Horror Story[.] It is not a mini-series[.] It is a tragedy.”