RAWALPINDI -A court on Wednesday granted police six-day physical remand of three accused, who allegedly stripped naked a teenage girl, assaulted her sexually and recorded the objectionable scenes on mobile phones a few days back.

Officials of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) SI Ghazanfar Abbas, produced the three accused Arslan, Mohsin and Amir Qureshi before the judicial magistrate and sought their physical remand in the case. The public prosecutor told the court that the accused had stripped naked a teenage girl and made her objectionable video on mobile phones. He sought their custody for interrogation in the case. The court granted police six-day physical remand of the accused. Earlier, Waris Khan Police held the accused after a court rejected their bails in the case that was registered by police against the accused for assaulting girl sexually and filming the sinful acts on mobile phones. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas sprang up into action after a video surfaced on social media showing two men raping a girl while the third man filming the inappropriate act in mobile phone. A case was registered against accused with PS Waris Khan, whereas, the police teams searched the girl and produced her before a court where she recorded her statement. A local court had granted the accused interim bails which were later on rejected on August 11 following which police held the accused from premises of district courts.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said violence against women would not be tolerated at any cost while strict action would be taken against those found involved in such heinous crime.

He also appreciated efforts of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, SHO PS Waris Khan SI Ghazanfar Abbas and their members for handcuffing the accused.