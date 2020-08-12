Share:

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday issued a traffic plan to facilitate commuters and general public on August 14, Pakistan Independence Day.

The traffic plan was made and announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar, according to a spokesman. He said extra force of traffic wardens would be deputed on all the roads and in Murree to handle traffic rush on August 14. He said CTO also constituted six special squads comprising wardens and officers to curb one-wheeling and car stunts by the citizens. He said special pickets would be erected in the city and on entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling on eve of August 14.

He said the traffic wardens have been directed to keep a vigil over vehicles and motorcycles with tainted glasses and displaying unauthorised number plates in the city and to take strict action against the owners and drivers.

Meanwhile, CTO Syed Ali Akbar also asked the DSPs, inspectors and other beat in charges to perform duty with dedication and committed on August 14 to facilitate the citizens. He said no negligence or inefficiency would be tolerated in this regard. CTO Syed Ali Akbar also appealed the parents to keep an eye over children and to not allow under age drivers to show stunts on motorcycles and cars on August 14.