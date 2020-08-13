Share:

FAISALABAD - The City Traffic Police launched e-challan system on Wednesday. CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Sohail Ch inaugurated the system at traffic headquarters. SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, SSP Internal Accountability Asif Zafar Cheema and others were also present. Under the system, people will be able to pay amount of fine through online banking, mobile APPs, ATM machines and all bank branches. Initially, the system has been introduced in important areas of the city as a pilot project which will be extended.