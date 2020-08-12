Share:

KARACHI -The Dawood Foundation, the charitable arm of the Dawood Hercules Group, and Allied Bank Limited have announced a partnership to commit PKR 18.7 million for the establishment of High Dependency Unit (HDU) at The Indus Hospital, Karachi, to enhance COVID-19 patient care and facilities.

The Dawood Foundation and Allied Bank Limited will be making an equal contribution of PKR 9.35 million for this initiative. Under this project, The Indus Hospital will use the financial assistance to set up and operationalise a 20-bed, dedicated HDU facility with medical equipment. The project will help to enhance the capacity of tertiary care for COVID-19 patients in Sindh, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the country’s confirmed virus cases.

In June, HDU facility at Nishtar Medical University & Hospital, Multan, was also setup under the PKR 1 billion pledge of Hussain Dawood, Chairman of Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation.

The Hussain Dawood Pledge is extending COVID-19 relief efforts in the four focus areas of disease prevention, protecting and enabling healthcare practitioners and other key workers, enabling patient care and facilities, and bolstering livelihoods and sustenance of the most deserving in society.

Allied Bank has also proactively supported the government and society to address the impact of this pandemic through provision of immediate relief to deserving families. The Bank conducted food distribution drive in different parts of the country in collaboration with multiple NGOs and also provided direct financial assistance to the country’s leading hospitals and medical centres for arranging diagnostic kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), research and allied health care facilities.