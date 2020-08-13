Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated polio campaign in Punjab at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday.

Present on the occasion were Secretary P&SH Captain (retired), Usman Younis, EOC Coordinator Punjab Ms Sundas Irshad and representatives of WHO and UNICEF.

The campaign will continue from 15th to 19th August in the province.

The Minister said, “More than 41,000 teams will perform their duties in the five-day campaign and over 17 million children will be administered polio drops. Arrangements for polio drops have also been put in place at entry and exit points of the province besides fixed centres and government health facilities.

Captain (retired), Usman Younis will personally supervise the polio campaign in the province. We are making all out efforts to make Punjab polio-free. I urge parents to cooperate with polio teams and ensure their children get polio drops.”

Later, the Minister chaired a meeting of the Development Wing of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Present in the meeting were Captain (retired), Usman Younis, Special Secretary PSH Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary PSH Dr Asim Altaf, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rashid, Additional Secretary Omar Farooq and other officers of the department.

Additional Secretary Development Omer Farooq apprised the Minister of status of ongoing development projects in the province.

The Minister said the work on revamping of health facilities in eight districts is underway at full pace.

She said all projects must be completed within stipulated deadlines without any compromise on quality and transparency. She also asked the Secretary PSH to visit the site and review the status of development activities.

Yasmin orders disciplinary action on dengue SOPs violation

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed strict disciplinary action for violation of Dengue SOPs in the province here on Wednesday.

She was presiding over cabinet meeting for dengue prevention at the Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat.

Present on the occasion were Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Jaffery, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (retired), Usman Younis and Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, whereas Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link. Representatives of Police, Civil Aviation, Directorate General Public Relations, DHA, Rescue 1122, Special Branch, Higher Education, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and representatives of allied departments also attended the meeting.

The Minister reviewed the dengue prevention activities in the province.

Captain (retired), Usman Younis apprised the Minister of the status of preparedness and preventive activities.

The Minister said, “All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure the implementation of SOPs and strict disciplinary action must be initiated against people over violation of SOPs. Monitoring must be enhanced in the dengue endemic areas. We need inter-sectoral collaboration to combat dengue.

The Health Department is making all out efforts and utilising all resources to control dengue.

The PHC must ensure implementation of its SOPs.

I urge all citizens to stay vigilant about possible mosquito breeding sites in their surroundings.

We will undertake our progress on weekly basis.”