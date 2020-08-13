Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan to hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin stated on Thursday, refuting claims spread on social media.

"There is no such meeting on schedule", the Kremlin said.

Some Telegram channels have recently reported, citing sources, that Lukashenko is heading to Moscow for urgent talks with Putin amid the violent protests in Belarus.

Unauthorized mass protests have been going on in Belarus since Sunday evening, when the first election results showed President Alexander Lukashenko securing his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.