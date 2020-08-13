Share:

ISLAMABAD-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive new biography Finding Freedom has became an Amazon bestseller within 24 hours of its release. The controversial biography written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand was released yesterday and is already top of the media giant’s bestsellers list as royal fans rush to pre-order their copy, while it also hit the number one on the UK and US sites. The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, claim they were not interviewed for the book and did not contribute to the tale by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, which provides a high level of personal detail and a dramatic account of the events leading up to the Sussexes’ departure from royal life. Palace insiders have described the book as ‘score settling’ after Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family for a life in Los Angeles - after suddenly announcing their intentions in January in a move that left The Queen ‘hurt’.