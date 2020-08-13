Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Senate panel was in­formed on Wednesday that the PTI government would complete recruit­ments in the federal de­partments under the quota specified in the Balochistan Package.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the Senate Imple­mentation Committee that the federal govern­ment has completed re­cruitments on 1725 posts out of the total 3000 post specified for levies under the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan Package.

“The purpose of the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Ba­lochistan is to strength­en the province and it was a first step towards a strong federation,” the state minister said add­ing that the government had to complete recruit­ments on 5,000 posts specified for Balochsiatn under the package.

He said that the Es­tablishment Division alone couldn’t fill all 2,000 posts, in addition to 3,000 specified for levies, given to Baloch­istan under the pack­age, and the ministries as well as divisions con­cerned needed to co­operate with it. He said that many ministries, divisions and corpora­tions have completed the recruitment and oth­ers have yet to fill the re­maining posts.

The state minister was briefing the committee that met under the chair of Senator Dilawar Khan about a question raised by Senator Usman Khan Kakar in the Senate on the Balochistan Package.

Giving the details, he said that Ministry of For­eign Affairs Ministry has completed 97 percent recruitment on posts specified for Balochistan under the package, Avi­ation Division 94 per­cent, Economic Affairs Division, and Ministry of Housing 93 percent each, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Defense 84 percent each, and Ministry of Commerce Ministry 48 percent.

In addition to that, Law and Justice Divi­sion and Presidency 100 percent each, IT minis­try 98 percent, Ministry of Interior 94 percent, Ministry of Industries 36 percent, Ministry of Railways 51 percent, and Ministry of Postal Services has completed 36 percent recruitments under the Balochistan Package.

The state minister said that the committee should summon minis­tries of commerce, in­dustries and textile to ask them about the re­maining recruitments to complete the process.

The committee noted that six percent quota in jobs of federal govern­ment departments has been earmarked besides these 5,000 posts speci­fied for Balochistan un­der the package.

The committee ob­served that the recruit­ments on quota and un­der Balochistan package should not be intermin­gled and it would exam­ine the matter.