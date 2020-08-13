Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Power Omar Ayub has said that the government is working to generate indigenous, affordable electricity to reduce dependency on foreign sources by 2030.

While addressing a media briefing along with Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, he said under the new Renewable Energy Pol­icy, the government had planned to in­crease the share of renewable energy in power generation to 30 per cent by 2030. Speaking on the occasion, Minis­ter for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the new Renewable En­ergy Policy would help reduce electric­ity price in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar said a committee consisting of provincial members would decide the renewable energy resources of produc­ing electricity in each province.