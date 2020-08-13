LAHORE - Minister for Power Omar Ayub has said that the government is working to generate indigenous, affordable electricity to reduce dependency on foreign sources by 2030.
While addressing a media briefing along with Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, he said under the new Renewable Energy Policy, the government had planned to increase the share of renewable energy in power generation to 30 per cent by 2030. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the new Renewable Energy Policy would help reduce electricity price in the country.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar said a committee consisting of provincial members would decide the renewable energy resources of producing electricity in each province.