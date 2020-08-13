Share:

PR LAHORE - Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus Walid Mushtaq called on Vice-Chairman Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Sheikh Muhammad Imran and discussed with him matters pertaining to the development of the city and other issues of mutual interest. Prospects for benefiting from Belarus’s experience in the fields of town planning and investment were also reviewed at this occasion. Imran told the visiting Honorary Consul about the legislation introduced by LDA for facilitating the people. He briefed the guests about the measures taken by LDA for encouraging construction sector in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

576 plans okayed

Under the supervision of DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar, the relevant staff has approved as many as 576 plans for permitting constructions of new building in the city besides allowing addition and alteration in 162 existing structures during a period of recent three months. Completion Certificates have also been issued to 59 new buildings during this period.

A total of 1133 applications had been submitted at the One Window Cell of LDA for seeking approval of buildings plans for construction of new buildings of different nature in various localities of the city out of which 576 had been approved while 349 were in process and only 207 had been returned back to the applicants because of being incomplete of lacking necessary documents.