MUZAFFARGARH - Country Director World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that contagious diseases could be avoided by improving expanded programme of immunization.
The WHO representative said this during his visit to Muzaffargarh on Wednesday. He reviewed and lauded different steps taken by district health authority especially against polio and hoped that there would be more improvement in immunization programme.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjid Shoaib Khan Tareen stated that they were committed not only to abolish polio but for the improvement in immunization programme against different disease. All the possible resources were being utilized and receiving positive results.
Dr Palitha Gunarathna also inaugurated district control room, established at DHO office. On this occasion, CEO Dr Fiaz Kareem Leghari, DHO Dr Iqbal, and some other officials of WHO were also present.
LAWYERS BOYCOTT DISTT COURTS AGAINST ATTACK ON BAR’S VP
Lawyers on Wednesday boycotted district courts against attack on alleged life attempt on bar’s vice president, Mir Umer Bin Ghafoor.
They said that Mr Umer was passing by Government Municipal High School along with his nephew on a motorcycle on Tuesday evening when Hafiz Shehroz alias Sherry stopped him and barred him from passing there.
When vice president District Bar Association resisted, Shehroz allegedly manhandled him and beat them with clubs, they informed adding that Mr Mir sustained serious injuries in the attack.
The legal fraternity demanded DPO, Nadeem Abbas to arrest the accused immediately.
On the other hand, clients faced lot of problems due to strike of the lawyers.