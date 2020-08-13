Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Country Director World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Palitha Gunarathna Ma­hipala said that contagious diseases could be avoided by improving expanded pro­gramme of immunization.

The WHO representa­tive said this during his visit to Muzaffargarh on Wednesday. He reviewed and lauded different steps taken by district health au­thority especially against polio and hoped that there would be more improve­ment in immunization pro­gramme.

Earlier, Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Amjid Shoaib Khan Tareen stated that they were committed not only to abolish polio but for the improvement in immunization programme against different disease. All the possible resources were being utilized and re­ceiving positive results.

Dr Palitha Gunarathna also inaugurated district control room, established at DHO office. On this occa­sion, CEO Dr Fiaz Kareem Leghari, DHO Dr Iqbal, and some other officials of WHO were also present.

LAWYERS BOYCOTT DISTT COURTS AGAINST ATTACK ON BAR’S VP

Lawyers on Wednesday boycotted district courts against attack on alleged life attempt on bar’s vice presi­dent, Mir Umer Bin Ghafoor.

They said that Mr Umer was passing by Govern­ment Municipal High School along with his nephew on a motorcycle on Tuesday evening when Hafiz Shehroz alias Sherry stopped him and barred him from passing there.

When vice president District Bar Association resisted, Shehroz allegedly manhandled him and beat them with clubs, they in­formed adding that Mr Mir sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The legal fraternity de­manded DPO, Nadeem Ab­bas to arrest the accused immediately.

On the other hand, cli­ents faced lot of problems due to strike of the lawyers.