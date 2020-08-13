Share:

QUETTA - Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji on Wedneday said like every year, Independence Day would be cel­ebrated with enthusiasm all over the country including Balochistan while in this regard, all prepara­tions were being continued.

He asked the people to play their role in the development and prosperity of the country and we should learn lesson from the sacrifices of our forefathers who had given their precious lives of sacrifices for freedom of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s MPA Mubeen Khan Khilji said that we had got Independent homeland due to the everlasting sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying that security forces including Pakistan Army, Balo­chistan Frontier Corps (FC), Po­lice and Levies Force personnel were playing key role to maintain peace and they were giving their precious lives of sacrifices for stability and development of the country including Balochistan.

“The blood of our martyrs is in­cluded in this soil and we are as a nation ready to make any sac­rifice for its protection”, he said adding that PTI led government under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was striving to develop Pakistan in each field for making advanced the country in the World.