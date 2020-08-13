Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that development of construction and small and medium scale industries is the top priority of the government. Chairing a review meeting on the activities initiated in the construction sector, in the wake of government incentive package, the Prime Minister said these two sectors would not only boost economic activities but also create job opportunities for the youth.

He reiterated his commitment that the government would continue to make every effort to facilitate the business community. The meeting was told that the economic indicators had improved consequent to the government’s policies. Contrary to the rest of the world, Pakistan had not only successfully contained the pandemic related losses to the economy but also ensured the revival of business activity with the downturn of the coronavirus cases.

Representing the business community, particularly construction companies and investors, leading businessman Arif Habib apprised the prime minister of the developments that took place in the fields of fertilizers, steel, real estate and other sectors during the month of July.