ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Intelligence Agencies have identified a major cyber-attack by Indian intelligence agencies involving a range of cyber crimes by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Wednesday.

“Various targets of Hostile Intelligences Agencies are being investigated. Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) on cyber security, said the ISPR in a statement. It further said that advisory was also being sent to all the government departments / institutions for identifying lapses and enhance respective cyber security measures. This is not for the first time that Indian intelligence agencies have been found involved in the hacking attempts. Rather, such attempts by Indian hackers against Pakistani websites, including those of the government institutions have seen a surge in the recent times.