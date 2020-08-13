Share:

PESHAWAR - Police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly killed his father, maternal uncle and grandfather in Swabi district.

Muhammad Ali report­ed to the police that his nephew Alam Khan en­tered their house and opened fire killing his fa­ther, uncle and grandfa­ther.

On the directive of DPO Imran Shahid an inquiry team led by SP Banaras Khan was formed. The team probed the matter and traced the alleged killer Alam Khan. Police also recovered weapon of offence from the ac­cused.

Meanwhile, police in Peshawar also arrested a cleric and three others from a masjid in Rashid Garhi locality after re­ceiving report that a young student had been killed and his body was buried secretly.

