MARDAN -National highways and motorways police on Wednesday arranged a flag march in connection of 14th August, a press statement said.

The flag march was organized on the special instruction of Inspector Genreal (IG) of Motorway police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway Police N-5 North, Wisal Fakhr Sultan which was also attended by Sector Commander North-1, Syed Ahmad Jawad Shah, DSP Headquarters Syed Ahmed Khan, and DSP Taxila Nadeem Gul and other senior and patrolling officers.

The march travelled from DIG-North office to Hasanabdal.

Addressing the participants of the march, Sector Commander Jawad Shah said our elders gave great sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. He said now it was our responsibility to protect it.

He said the process of road safety education had been made more effective so that public could be made aware of the importance of following the law, and their precious lives could be saved from road accidents.