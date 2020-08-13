Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Wednesday sent at least 58 workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, involved to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The suspects allegedly were involved in violent clash with the police outside the Lahore NAB offices on Tuesday when PML-N leader appeared there for hearing. Earlier, the Chuhng police produced the accused party workers before judicial magistrate concerned. The investigation officer requested the court for handing over the accused on physical remand for investigations and recovery. However, the defence counsel opposed the remand request, saying that no recovery was to be made from the accused. The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, sent the accused party workers to jail on 14 a-day judicial remand. The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and party workers, under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of the Criminal Procedure Code over clash with the police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team.