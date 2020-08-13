Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict on the bail petitions of Khawaja brothers in the Paragon City corruption case.

In its review petition, the NAB urged the apex court to review its decision to grant bail to the Khawaja brothers and review paragraphs, 18-48, 56-70 of its written judgment.

The accountability watchdog adopted that the SC had given remarks and observations in the above-mentioned paragraphs that were of a serious nature and may influence the performance of the trial court.

It added that in the light of these remarks, the trial court would face difficulty in its proceedings.

The NAB filed the review petition against the Supreme Court’s detailed verdict dated July 20 issued on a bail petition filed by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society case, highlighting severe lacunas in a due process and legal procedure by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In the detailed verdict, penned by Justice Maqbool Baqar, the court highlighted the definition and purpose of bail as well as due process in criminal cases.

The Supreme Court said that the case of Khawaja brother’s bails is a classic example of trampling fundamental rights, unlawful deprivation of freedom, and liberty and the complete disregard for human dignity as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The judgment said that NAB’s conduct throughout this case is a clear manifestation of their utter disregard for law, fair play, equity and propriety. “Indeed, curbing loot, plunder and combating corruption is a noble cause. Nonetheless, the means, process and mechanism employed therefore should be within the parameters as prescribed and mandated by the law and not in derogation thereof.”

The court noted that the basis on which Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal decided to proceed in the matter remains unknown. If the purported complaints were the basis, it is not shown as to what exactly was alleged therein, and what information and material was placed before the NAB for it to decide that the nature and conduct of the management of the company fell within the ambit of Section 9 of NAO.