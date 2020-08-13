Share:

District Development Company has approved the installation of 5 new tube wells to control the water shortage in Rawalpindi.

10 projects to build different school’s class rooms, nullahs and bridges in the boundaries of Metropolitan Municipal Corporation have also been approved.

According to media reports these projects were recommended by the Federal Parliament Secretary Anti Narcotic Force Sheikh Rasheed Shafeeq. Rs 37.5 million on installation of 5 tube wells, whereas the overall estimated cost on all the 10 projects is Rs 63.98 million.

The new tube wells will be installed in union council no.9, union council 14, union council 42, union council 46 and union council 76 Shakrial. These union councils are facing water supply crisis, residents of these areas were compelled to bring water from distant areas.

Installation of tube wells will start in this month August and will be completed in October, whereas 4 new classrooms in Government Girls High School Bagh Sardaran, additional classrooms and school’s building will be constructed in Government Girls School Mohalla Workshop.