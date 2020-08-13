Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that NAB’s summon to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is no valid reason for dismissing him from his position.

Usman Buzdar is the Chief Minister and he will stay so.

He said that we will complete 820 RU and UF Water Filtration Plants to provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab.

All decisions will be transparent, he added. He was addressing a Press conference in Governor House along with Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman General (retired), Ahmad Nawaz Mela, Board Member Gohar Ejaz and Chief Executive Zahid Aziz.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we are ensuring merit and transparency in Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

We will always be ready for accountability. We have not spent a single penny on Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority so far.

All the expenses have been borne by the board members, he said. He said that we will make PAPA a successful and one of the best institutions. PC-1 worth Rs5.5 million of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is ready.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and I are on the same page regarding the matter of clean drinking water.

We will fulfill our promise of providing clean drinking water to masses.

Governor Punjab said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will collaborate with NGOs as well as international organisations for clean drinking water.

He said that 820 RO Water Filtration Plants and 700 Water Supply Schemes will be completed soon.

There has not been a single recruitment in Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. The matter of illegal recruitments is out of question. Everything will be done as per merit, he assured.

Responding to political questions, he said that from the outset it is the policy of the PTI government that there will be no compromise on accountability and transparency.

Government officials always appear before NAB. We believe in liberating the country from corruption. We support transparent accountability and we are eliminating political interference from institutions. Responding to a question, he said that the incident that has happened outside NAB office will be investigated. Action will be taken against those responsible for this incident, he said.

Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority General (retired), Ahmad Nawaz Mela said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has done work for years within months.

We will fulfill our promise regarding provision of clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. He said that our top most priority is to provide clean drinking water to people in rural as well as urban areas.

While, addressing the press conference, Gohar Ejaz said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has not spent a single penny of the government.

I have been given the responsibility of Water Filtration Plants in Punjab Division. He reiterated that all projects will be completed within a year.