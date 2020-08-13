Share:

LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Passand Khan Buledi said that OPC and provincial Ombudsman has collaborated to facilitate and get the problems of overseas Pakistanis redressed in efficient manner.

He said while presiding over a meeting to discuss the matters related to how OPC and provincial Ombudsman could cooperate with each other here at OPC office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Consultant Mian Mohsin Rasheed, Registrar Shahid Abbas, Incharge CMIS Luqman Cheema, Punjab Information Technology Board Representatives and directors of OPC.

Participants gave a detailed overview of the mechanism of resolving complaints at provincial Ombudsman.

OPC commissioner said that OPC were committed to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said overseas Pakistanis were playing a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of this country, adding that series of meetings would be conducted till final shape given to the plan.

The chair thanked the participants for their valuable suggestions. Participants also thanked the commissioner and ensured full support in future as well.