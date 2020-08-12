Share:

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan spent $3017.222 million by acquiring different transport services from various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This shows decrease of 9.15 per cent as compared to $3321.109 million spent through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the imports of sea transport services declined by 7.73 per cent, by going down from $1850.126 million during last year to $1707.110 million during fiscal year under review.

Among the sea transport services, the imports of freight services witnessed decrease of 8.75 per cent by declining from $1653.376 million to $1508.780 million whereas the imports of other sea transport services witnessed nominal increase of 0.80 per cent from $196.750 million to $198.330 million. The imports of air transport services witnessed decrease of 11.29 per cent by going down from $1440.260 million last year to $1277.665 million during July-May (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the imports of passengers services decreased by 7.98 per cent, from US $ 1195.420 million to $1099.970 million, whereas the imports of freight services dipped by 22.27 per cent, from $151.430 million to $117.705 million, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, the imports of road transport services during the period under review, witnessed increase of 29.32 per cent by going up from $16.113 million to $20.837 million during fiscal year under review, it added.

Among the road transport services, the imports of freight services decreased by 8.92 per cent, from $15.093 million to $12.237 million during last year, while the import of postal and courier services also decreased by 20.53 per cent, from $14.610 million to $11.610 million, the data revealed.