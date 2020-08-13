Share:

PESHAWAR - Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority (PD­MA-PaRRSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collabo­ration with Internation­al Donor Agency and Line Departments has success­fully rehabilitated 49 wa­ter supply schemes includ­ing water storage tanks, hand pumps/drinking wa­ter supply systems in the remote areas and far-flung areas of districts Swat and Buner, benefiting about 28000 families.

Under Relief Depart­ment, PDMA-PaRRSA has completed 18 drinking water supply schemes in District Buner and hand­ed over to the Line De­partment while 31 wa­ter supply schemes have been completed in Dis­trict Swat. While work is in progress on 08 water supply schemes.

Waseem Ullah, a resi­dent of Mingora said, “This initiative has particular­ly changed lives of wom­en and teenage boys and girls. Women and girls of the area used to fetch wa­ter for their family whole day. But after provision of water supply, it has re­duced the burden of work load on women and girls.”

Imran Ullah resident Gul Banda, Buner said, “We are extremely happy and thankful to the authorities for providing us an alter­native source.” Thousands of people will direct­ly benefit from the water supply scheme while hun­dreds of people will be in­directly facilitated”.