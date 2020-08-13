PESHAWAR - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with International Donor Agency and Line Departments has successfully rehabilitated 49 water supply schemes including water storage tanks, hand pumps/drinking water supply systems in the remote areas and far-flung areas of districts Swat and Buner, benefiting about 28000 families.
Under Relief Department, PDMA-PaRRSA has completed 18 drinking water supply schemes in District Buner and handed over to the Line Department while 31 water supply schemes have been completed in District Swat. While work is in progress on 08 water supply schemes.
Waseem Ullah, a resident of Mingora said, “This initiative has particularly changed lives of women and teenage boys and girls. Women and girls of the area used to fetch water for their family whole day. But after provision of water supply, it has reduced the burden of work load on women and girls.”
Imran Ullah resident Gul Banda, Buner said, “We are extremely happy and thankful to the authorities for providing us an alternative source.” Thousands of people will directly benefit from the water supply scheme while hundreds of people will be indirectly facilitated”.