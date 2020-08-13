Share:

KARACHI - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has asked the Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in Karachi for the next couple of days.

In a letter addressed to the Karachi commissioner, the authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted new spell of monsoon rains that likely to hit Karachi and other parts of Sindh in the next couple of days.

The PDMA, Sindh has directed Karachi administration to take all necessary measures in view of possible rainfall and asked to remain vigilant for the next three days by using all available resources.

“All type of machinery should be ready to avoid further loss of lives, livestock and property damage,” reads the letter. Meanwhile, the city received light rainfall and drizzle on Wednesday morning.

Drizzling was reported in the city’s areas of Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Site, Federal B Area, and other areas of the metropolis.

21 people killed in three days of rain in Karachi

The fourth spell of monsoon that started last week in the Metropolis and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the port city in the last 35 days during the four monsoon rain spells that played havoc in the city, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.