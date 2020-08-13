Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) has engaged NESPAK for providing engineering consultancy services for development of a Housing Scheme at Surizai Peshawar through competitive bidding, said Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK. Estimated cost of the project is Rs100 billion and it spreads over an area of 8500 kanals. NESPAK’s scope of consultancy work includes detailed surveys and investigations, feasibility study along with preparation of PC-I and PC-II, master planning, infrastructure design, detailed designing of houses, apartments, commercial and public amenities, preparation of detailed tender documents including cost estimates, BOQs and technical specifications, prequalification of constructors, preparation of construction drawings, assistance to client in bid evaluation and top construction supervision. Salman Shahid, Chief Engineer, NESPAK is designated as the Project Manager. Meanwhile, NESPAK office has been selected by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board to provide consultancy services for Pakistan Digital City Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. NESPAK’s scope of work comprises master planning, infrastructure design development and design of a building having covered area around 50,000 sqft. in Haripur having an area of around 86 kanals. Tentative Project cost is around Rs 406 million.