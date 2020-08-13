Share:

KARACHI - The preparations to mark the Independence Day in a befitting manner on August 14 across the megalopolis were underway.

With two days to Independence Day and end of smart lockdown imposed to contain the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic, the preparations have begun in every nook and corner of the city to celebrate the day with zeal and zest. As the Day got around the corner, the buildings were being illuminated to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm.

Following Standard Operating Procedures announced by the Government to stop advancement of coronavirus, the different organizations would hold various digital activities with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

The most enthusiastic were children who were busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi dresses, toys and other accessories were set up across the city to attract youth and children. The University of Karachi would also observe the day with adoption of SOPs.

This year students would not be participating in the Independence Day celebrations due to outbreak of COVID-19.

Govt declares public holiday on Aug 14

The Sindh government has declared August 14 (Friday) as a public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of Independence Day.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Wednesday.