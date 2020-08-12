Share:

ISLAMABAD-Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial has said that Punjab province contributes 70 per cent to the total production of 1.7 million tons of mangoes produced by the country.

Inaugurating the annual mango festival here on Wednesday, the provincial minister said that Pakistan ranks as 6th largest mango producing country in the world having mango orchards on 0.412 million acres.

He said that mango fruit is second highest produce of Pakistan after citrus known for its excellent aroma and sweeter taste all over the world.

The minister said that focus of Punjab government is to further improve quality of different mango varieties and to enhance their export.

For this purpose, he said that several interventions have been introduced to promote research and development, technical support and awareness among growers/stakeholders.

He appreciated efforts of organisers for showcasing mangoes as “King of Fruits and Fruit of Kings” at Islamabad.

He also lauded contribution of Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Chairman, Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor, MNS Agriculture University, Multan for holding mango festival in befitting manner at Islamabad.

The event was jointly organised by MNS Agriculture University, Multan and Centaurus Management, Islamabad with the objective to showcase various mango varieties produced in Pakistan, particularly in South Punjab.

This mega event attracted various stakeholders including agriculturists, growers, exporters, academia and diplomats from various countries in Islamabad.

Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Farrukh Habib, Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University Multan Prof. Dr. Asif Ali and Director Agricultural Information Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar also participated in inauguration ceremony of the mango festival.