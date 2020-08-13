Share:

Physicists accelerate the hunt for revolutionary new materials

ISLAMABAD - Scientists at the University of Bath have taken an important step towards understanding the interaction between layers of atomically thin materials arranged in stacks. They hope their research will speed up the discovery of new, artificial materials, leading to the design of electronic components that are far tinier and more efficient than anything known. Smaller is always better in the world of electronic circuitry, but there’s a limit to how far you can shrink a silicon component without it overheating and falling apart, and we’re close to reaching it.

Crocodiles with “teeth with size of bananas” preyed on largest dinosaurs

ISLAMABAD - A new study, revisiting fossil specimens from the enormous crocodylian, Deinosuchus, has confirmed that the beast had teeth “the size of bananas,” capable to take down even the very largest of dinosaurs.

The research, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, also reveals various kinds of “terror crocodile.” Two species, entitled Deinosuchus hatcheri and Deinosuchus riograndensis lived in the west of America, ranging from Montana to northern Mexico.